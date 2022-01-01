Sofía Vergara, a mother who raised her son and turned him into a good man – Publimetro Chile

Mother’s love is powerful, that is why many women have shown that they are capable of fighting through thick and thin to raise their children. This is the case of Sofía Vergara, who at only 19 years old had her only son, Manolo González.

When I was just an 18-year-old girl Sofía fell deeply in love and decided to start a life with her partner, Joe González father of Manolo.

Although they married and started a family, the love did not last long and two years later they separated.

Sofia showed unwavering determination both to achieve her dreams, as if to support her son in the best way and that is why the Colombian decided to leave her native country for the United States.

Although he struggled to land roles in Los Angeles, little by little she was fishing for opportunities that made her climb to reach important roles that projected her as one of the most outstanding Latin actresses in the entertainment world.

While developing all dreams with hard work, the actress also played her role as a mother and looked for the best opportunities for her little Manolo.

Undoubtedly, the boy captured all the efforts made by his mother, as he has been characterized by being just as hard-working to achieve your own goals.

This is the life of Manolo, the son of Sofía Vergara

Manolo González Vergara is now 30 years old And it is, without a doubt, the Modern Family actress’s greatest pride, as she has shown that she is a hard-working man with big dreams.

The young man studied directing and film production at Emerson College in Boston, so he has developed as a professional behind the cameras and already has several productions.

He never wanted to depend on his mother’s fame, so little by little he has sought to make a name for himself for the public and that is how in 2012 launched his own YouTube channel.

He was also in charge of narrating, through a miniseries, how your mother’s life has been being a celebrity.