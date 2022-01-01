So you can try new YouTube features before anyone else

If you want to try the latest YouTube news before anyone else, this is what you should do.

Despite being a platform more than consolidated, Youtube It tends to experiment with new functions and features in its service, aimed at improving the user experience when it comes to consuming video content.

Many of these changes are carried out progressively, and sometimes you have to wait several months from their announcement until their arrival. However, Google offers YouTube users the option to try YouTube’s experimental features before the rest of the world.

YouTube Premium subscribers can try new features before everyone else

Unlike what happens in other applications with “beta” programs of this type, YouTube limits access to these experiments to Premium subscribers.

In this way, Only those with a YouTube Premium account can try the new features the company is working on, before they reach the stable version of the application officially.

To do this, you just have to access the YouTube news page, where some of the currently available experiments appear.

Such experiments usually have a limited duration, and they are no longer available after a while. Currently, YouTube highlights features such as the ability to quickly find the most relevant moments in a video, or the possibility of using the picture-in-picture mode in the YouTube app for iOS. In the past, options like downloading videos to PC have also been tested.

Little by little, they will be added new experiments that Premium subscribers they will be able to use, before they end up reaching the whole world through the stable version of the platform.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, YouTube

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe