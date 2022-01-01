Show Schedule – Argentine Time

Sunday

TV

Dora and the lost city. film version of the Nickelodeon animated series Dora the explorer. An adventure plot starring Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Benicio del Toro and Danny Trejo. At 22 by Cinecanal.

Monday

Music

The time bomb. The percussion band that is already a Buenos Aires classic begins its summer season with its typical dates of Monday at sunset, where dancing and improvisation are part of the show. At 19 in La Ciudad Cultural Konex, Sarmiento 3131.

Tuesday

TV

Petra. This series of four stories brings the story of a detective. Her frankness, her direct manner, her sharp and cunning irony help her solve the most complex cases, ç. At 22 for Europe Europe.

Wednesday 5

Theater

Lost mind. A comedy about intelligence and how emotions affect everyday actions. With Leonor Benedetto, Karina K, Julieta Ortega, Ana María Picchio and Patricia Sosa, under the direction of José María Muscari. At 20 in the Multiteatro, Avenida Corrientes 1283.

Thursday

Cinema On Demand

Apex. Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles change. A sci-fi thriller directed by Edward Drake and starring Bruce Willis. Available at Paramount +.

Friday

Cinema On Demand

The Tender Bar. A film starring Ben Affleck and directed by renowned actor George Clooney, based on the autobiographical book of the same name by journalist and writer JR. Moehringer, winner of a Pulitzer. Available On Amazon Prime Video.

Saturday

Music

Ligia Piro. With piano arrangements by Federico Mizrahi, the singer returns to perform her repertoire with a selection of songs from different popular genres. At 21 in Torcuato Tasso, Defensa 1575.