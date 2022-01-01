Shiloh Jolie Pitt reappears with oversize jogger and gives comfy style lessons – Publimetro Chile

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has become a role model for thousands of young people, as it has shown that style and fashion should always go hand in hand with everything that makes you feel comfortable and happy.

In the last few months, Shiloh has shocked the world Well, after many years in which He showed himself with an androgynous styleShe decided to make a radical change and wear dresses or looks considered feminine.

After appearing with her mother, Angelina Jolie, on various red carpets in the newest outfits, Shiloh returned to wearing a much more comfortable style for her walks in the streets.

The 15-year-old girl surprised by wearing a comfy style with oversized joggers, sweatshirt and sneakers, all in a total black look that gave it some sobriety.

The famous also wore her hair collected in a informal bun and mixed her look with a small backpack.

This is the example of a good comfy style that can be worn by anyone regardless of gender or age, since it is a completely neutral look and ideal for day to day.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt knows how to dazzle with all her looks

From an early age, Shiloh decided to wear an androgynous style to make her feel good in her body.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed one of the most followed and admired families in show business.

Both instilled values ​​in their children, among which are gender freedom, tolerance and complete acceptance of individuality.

However, in his most recent public appearance, surprised fans by a radical change of style.

On the red carpet at the “Eternals” premiere, She wore a dress for the first time in years, so all the followers of the family were shocked.

Although there were many compliments Shiloh received for wearing this outfitShe also received harsh criticism for her “change of mind” about her gender and style.

The critics do not they were heavier than flattery, as many Internet users showed their support and defended the young man.