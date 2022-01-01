Shawn Mendes opens up about his arguments with Camila Cabello

Britney Spears, investigated for an alleged physical fight with a domestic employee

Seen from the outside, Hollywood is full of couples who cannot be more ‘goals’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds … However, what is projected in front of the cameras, usually it is far from what happens in real life. Of course, many of them are really happy but, as in any relationship, there are also bad times that you have to go through.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellor (here you have a ‘timeline’ of their relationship) they always show the most natural with these issues. Normally, in their public appearances, they usually talk about what their day to day is like and those little frictions and insecurities that always end up emerging. For example, the singer is forced to be so handsome, and he sometimes gets angry about issues related to housework. Normal, right?

Well now Shawn, in an interview for ‘The Morning Mash Up’, He has been honest like never before about his discussions with Camila. This is common, but the key is to find the right way to manage it. As he himself has said, they do not go hand in hand all the time.

Indeed, we fight and get into the worst arguments, but we understand each other quite well when we talk about each other’s ego. And yes sometimes we yell at each other […] It is that we have a very honest and understanding relationship. Also, the tougher things get, the easier it is for us to argue. But hey, in the end there are always small fights.

And, best of all, he has admitted that he has no problem asking for forgiveness and admitting his part of the blame, no matter how much it costs:

Yes, I have to muster a lot of strength to do it, but if I have to admit I’m wrong, I do it.

They are certainly an exemplary couple. We have to look at them!

