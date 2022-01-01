Shawn Mendes and the song he dedicated to Camila Cabello after his breakup: It will be okay

We still can’t get over breaking Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and after the Cuban announced that he was leaving social networks for a while, now it is the Canadian who confesses what is happening “A complicated time”, which many people are attributing to their breaking off love affair that occurred in mid-November, as he is visibly sad in the video he has just shared with his fans.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, one of the most popular ex-couples in international music, ended their 2-year relationship and that has brought chaos to both of them separately, because they were also united by a strong friendship that began in 2014.

The singers concluded their romance on good terms and are still friends. Getty Images

The video with which Shawn Mendes confesses that he is going through a difficult time

Last Thursday, the Canadian singer uploaded a video to his Instagram account to explain why he has been absent from his social networks and also to thank for the reception of his latest song It will be Okay (rumored to be dedicated by Shawn Mendes to Camila Cabello).

“I’m going through a bit of a difficult time with social media, but I have a lot of people sending me videos and just telling me what’s going on,” begins the video of two minutes in which Shawn mendes He is quite calm, but somewhat desolate.

Instagram content

At video He goes on to talk about his songwriting process and how it helps him confront his feelings: “When I make music, the end goal is to just sit there and have my own truth revealed… I usually use music as a platform to get to a place inside of me that I couldn’t get to simply by talking to people or thinking about it ”.

The phrases that Shawn Mendes seems to dedicate to Camila Cabello in the song It will be okay

The letter of the hit talks about a breakup and the times when a person is very sad to see how a relationship is not working, despite how much two people love each other.

“We will make it? This is going to hurt? Oh, we can try to sedate him. But that never works, “he sings. Shawn at the beginning of the song.

It will be okay It is also about those times when you know that you will continue to love someone, even if they are no longer by your side: “We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you in any way “, also says this musical theme.

Upon the reception of 'It will be Okay', the tune exceeds nine million views on YouTube and more than 35 million views on Spotify.

And in case the suspicions were true and that Mendes I dedicated this song to Camila, the subject could indicate that it was Hair who decided to put an end to the relationship.

Hopefully soon Shawn mendes can recover emotionally and come back with much more music.