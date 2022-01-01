Selena Gómez, compared to the greatest diva in Hollywood in her latest photos | Big Bang

Singer, actress, composer, television producer … There are many facets by which to describe Selena Gomez among which (and although there is nothing written about tastes) its beauty also stands out. And it is that, for a huge number of people in the world, the latest photos that the former Disney girl has published are the definitive proof that Selena Gomez She is one of the most beautiful women in the current celeb universe.

It has been through an interview with the magazine Elle in its American version where the artist has opened her heart to talk about her health, both physical and mental, as well as her insecurities, how she moved away from social networks and even her cooking show. Because if something is showing Selena Gomez for a long time it is that he has no problem speaking with total naturalness about the shadows that have coexisted with his career as a young star.

Selena Gomez, compared to Marilyn Monoe

The singer and actress has spoken in said interview about her physical complexes, which prompted her to launch Rare Beauty: “I have spent years of my life trying to look like other people. I would see an image and say: ‘My God, why don’t I look like that?’ ”However, the photographs that have accompanied the publication for many of his followers have left no room for doubts and They have compared her to Marilyn Monroe herself, one of the greatest beauty icons of the 20th century.

The blonde, short and voluminous hair has been key to carry out this comparison. The red lips, the vintage aesthetic of the photos and the jewelry also contribute to the comparison. Although, if something has fueled these “Marilyn Monroe vibes”, as her fans comment, it has been Selena Gómez’s confident and firm attitude when posing, with which she has shown that she is a true artist.

How Social Media Influenced Selena Gomez’s Mental Health

Leaving aside the issues related to the artist’s physique, Selena Gomez He has thus opened his heart in the magazine: “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public anguish, all these were things that, honestly, should have depressed me.” And it is that, until not too long ago, he was the person with the most Instagram followers in the world, something that although a priori It may sound great, it wasn’t so great for Selena who, to this day, doesn’t even have social media applications installed on her mobile and all of her profiles are managed by her assistant: “I don’t have it on my mobile, so there are no temptations. Suddenly I had to learn to be with myself. That was annoying, because before I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I found myself going down almost two years in the feed of someone, and then I realized that ‘I don’t even know this person! Now I inform myself in the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this. They don’t tell me, ‘Wait, have you seen my post? “

And it is that, the first time Selena Gomez required treatment for his mental health was in 2014. Four years later was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a moment that has been referred to as a “relief” to be able to know what was happening to him to learn to live with it: “I felt that a great weight was lifted from me when I found out,” he says. “I could take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, that explains a lot of things.’