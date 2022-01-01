Selena Gomez and mental health

She became famous when she was just a child and that, as she explains, has taken its toll. At 29, Selena Gomez has never denied that if there is a cause that worries her especially, it is related to mental health. For this reason, and for years now, he has used his popularity to make people aware of how important it is to be healthy, not only on the outside, but also on the inside.

This week the actress is in the news again because she premieres on Disney + her new series, ‘Only murders in the building’, a mixture of comedy and mystery and in which she plays a twenty-something with a very sophisticated instinct when it comes to investigating crimes And it was during the official presentation where Selena has once again taught us another lesson about how important it is to have high self-esteem and not get carried away by what they will say.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I gave up my life in favor of Disney when I was very young, and I did not know what I was doing. I was just running around the set,” said Selena, who was only 15 years old when she became famous thanks to the series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. Hence recommend going little by little in life And not wanting to be all-encompassing when you’re just a teenager like her.

And it is not the only one. Other actresses like Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus or Demi Lovato They know what it is to become a world star and to be a millionaire without even wanting to have reached the age of majority and the consequences that this causes on their mental health.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A mental health that led Selena to put aside his presence on social networks, where he currently has more than 200 million followers, on several occasions. The last was in 2020, when the actress explained that she did it as a result of the coronavirus pandemic because it seemed insensitive to him “to publish happy or celebratory things when there were people dying and having a bad time all over the world”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In 2020, during a chat via Instagram with Miley Cyrus, Selena confessed that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the key to calm down and not be afraid when it was diagnosed was to find out about it. Also, at the beginning of 2018 and after canceling her ‘Revival’ tour, the singer entered a psychiatric center for several weeks with the aim of solving her depression and anxiety problems. That someone as famous as her become the loudspeaker of this type of mental illness and remove the stigma that accompanies them is, without a doubt, priceless.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As it is also showing the world, as it did in 2017, the scar from your kidney transplant, which she had received from a close friend, to fight the lupus she suffers from. In the text that accompanies a photo published on Instagram, Gomez, dressed in a blue bathing suit, explained that, at first, it was difficult for her to show her scar but that “now, more than ever, I feel sure of who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another priceless lesson from Selena happens to love yourself as you are and not stick to strict beauty standards. “No matter what people think of me, in the end I always keep going. I have had many people behind who have tried to defeat me … but I am here. I’ve always been myselfI’ve always wanted it that way, I’ve been elegant, I’ve tried to get out of any situation with class, just because I know how hard I work… and I’m not going to let this affect me ”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Selena Gomez acknowledges that beauty standards have damaged your sanity and for that, his particular struggle goes through change the discourse of an industry that he does not treat all women equally. That is in a way her beauty line, Rare Beauty, about which the artist has said on more than one occasion that she has founded because “society is constantly telling us that we are not enough and I have wanted to eliminate that excess of pressure e start a constructive discussion about the topic”.

Some tips that, coming from someone like Selena, they are, without a doubt, necessary and welcome.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io