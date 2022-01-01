Selena Gomez and her curious trick against pimples

6/ 6

Your best secret for a luminous, hydrated, and blemish-free skin it is not a product in itself, but rather to have a healthy lifestyle, something that is also essential for free yourself from any tension.

“I think the most important of my beauty and my routine is to exercise. I think that even though it may be miserable for me, it helps me mentally. It helps me physically, of course. But it just puts me in a good place. That’s something that I think is part of a beauty routine, and it should be.“, he deepened.

This is confirmed by experts, who recommend doing some physical activity at least three times a week. “Exercise can be very beneficial for your skin and general health by increasing blood circulation. This not only improves oxygen production Y nutrients in the skin, but also accelerates the removal of toxins and free radicals, it protects the skin from future damage, “said the dermatologist Peterson Pierre to Byrdie.