SEGA confirms that Sonic Frontiers was delayed internally: it was scheduled for 2021 – Nintenderos

This time we are talking about Sonic frontiers.

Apparently, the text you have below confirms that the game was delayed from its initial internally scheduled release date of 2021. They assure from SEGA that this has been because the title is a title “without concessions in terms of quality” and with many challenges and they hope to exceed the number of sales of the first year of Sonic Forces.

We leave you with the text offered:

It was originally planned to be released this year. [2021], Sonic’s 30th anniversary, but we’ve postponed the release for a year to further improve quality. Not only for this title, but also during the development phase, we have been constantly conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before launch, such as introducing tests based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and I have high expectations about it.

