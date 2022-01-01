Sebastián Yatra, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, in the fight for the Oscar award

Sebastián Yatra entered the final stretch of the fight for an Oscar award for best original song, alongside artists like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z. Yesterday the Academy presented the list with the finalists.

The Ballad “Two Little Caterpillars”, Composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from the soundtrack of the animated film “Charm”, is among the 15 competitors. Also appear “Be alive“From Beyoncé, for”King richard“, Y “Guns Go Bang“By her husband Jay-Z, who appears in the western”The Harder They Fall “.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, other stars seeking their place at the Oscars

The singer appears in the satire “Don’t look up”, In which his character -a pop star- sings the hit “Just Look Up” to implore people to take seriously the threat of a comet approaching Earth.

Billie eilish with “No Time To Die”Also entered the selection. The list of finalists will be reduced to five before the Oscars ceremony to be held in March.

Oscar Awards: HER won the category “Best Original Song”

After winning the Grammy for song of the year for the protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe “, Gabriella Wilson, her real name, got the award Oscar for Best Original Song, in the last edition held in April.

“Fight for you“From” Judas and the Black Messiah “was chosen by the Academy. HER wrote both songs with D’Mile – a super talented producer who wrote songs for stars ranging from Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars to Beyoncé and Jay-Z – and Thomas, a singer who wrote other songs with the artist such as “Avenue.” and “Slide”.

“I’m very grateful. Musicians and filmmakers we have a chance to tell the truth and to write history. Knowledge is power, music is power. As long as I am well, I will always fight for my people ”, HER stressed upon receiving the statuette.

In the category he competed with “Hear My Voice“From” The Chicago 7 trial “; “Husavik”, from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; “what if “, from “Life Ahead” and “Speak Now”, from “One Night in Miami.”

Laura pausini was one of the candidates in this category for her interpretation of “Io Si”, from the movie “Life ahead”, which stars Sophia loren. In the end, the one chosen by the Academy was the 23-year-old singer, who started in music at a very young age.