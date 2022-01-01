Scarlett Johansson reveals her favorite video game and it’s a classic

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the most sought-after characters in Hollywood. He has been appearing on American screens since 1996, for which he has had great and prominent roles in feature films. Thanks to her latest projects, she has managed to be nominated for the coveted Oscars and it is expected that she will continue to be successful. As for his personal life, you will like to see that he is like any other. In fact, you are very interested in certain entertainment. One of his hobbies is video games and a while ago he revealed which is his favorite. Its a classic!

Who would have thought that Scarlett Johansson is actually into video games? It is not the first time that a Hollywood actress or celebrity has declared herself a lover of this type of recreation. Mila Kunis, for example, admitted in an interview to having a serious addiction to World of Warcraft. As well as Jessica Alba with Wii Sports; Megan Fox with Mortal Kombat; Rosario Dawson with Fallout and others. However, with Johnansson many have assumed that he would point to games like Zelda, Pokemon and Sonic or even Candy Crush as a favorite, since these are the ones chosen by the famous ones. But no, it is another classic.

In an interview with the medium ‘IGN’, the also American singer and model was asked what her preferences in video games are. His answer, without any joke, was Mario Kart, hehe Nintendo franchise that has triumphed around the world is your choice to play whenever you have a free time. Actually, he spends hours in this fun and colorful world. Although he has not specified which of the sagas he plays frequently, he did point out that his favorite character is “Toad”, because: “He is adorable.” What other favorite details did you not know about Scarlett?

What is the character that Scarlett Johansson liked the most to play?

The one known from tapes like ‘Lost in Translation’ showed, from his infancy stage, a fascination for interpretation. His first film job was in 1996 and from there he pursued an extensive career that earned him worldwide recognition. A while ago, in an interview with ‘Michigan Venue Magazine’, you were asked about what your favorite role is so far. She replied, “I really like playing Natasha.” In reference to The Black Widow, one of the “avengers” of the UCM.

He continued by expressing: “It has been an interesting journey to play that character and make him grow over these years (…) he has an incredible story behind him, so I have had a lot to play him.” Recently, the lawsuit that this celebrity made of Disney came to light for reasons related to his payment for the solo movie Black Widow. Now that everything has been settled, she spoke with Collider about it. He said this: “As far as Marvel is concerned, there is like working with the family … you can really dream big there.” So this could be another reason why the aforementioned character is to your liking.

If before knowing all this new information about Scarlett Johansson, it was surely your favorite, now, it is even more so.