Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes sold all their California properties

Since the beginning of 2021 it was said in the press that the pair of actors made up of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were in the process of selling all the properties they owned in California.

Apparently this information has already been confirmed and it is said that the family Gosling Mendes no longer have a roof to live under in the state where Hollywood is located.

Among the sales they made is their biggest mansion where they used to live, specifically located in Los Feliz. According to Dirt.com the property was sold for $ 5 million paid for by a couple of millionaires who have nothing of fame.

How is normal the couple kept all of these businesses very low-keyEven the sale was made without having to list the property in the real estate market, which also means that there are no photos of the interior of the place to get a little prying.

What the media say is that The couple have decided to move to the Oscar-nominated actor’s hometown in Canada, but there is still no official and verified information.

The mansion they sold It was Mediterranean in style surrounded by hedges and tall bamboo shoots. Its exterior was most attractive for its extensive green areas, terrace, swimming pool and more ideal spaces for the enjoyment of its owners, children and guests.

Had a living space with an area of ​​3,898 square feet distributed in 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

