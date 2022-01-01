Rogel Aguilera: Shakira and Kim Kardashian react to the reduction of the sentence of the Cuban truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in the US

A few days ago, the name of Rogel Aguilera Maderos, a Cuban truck driver, became known around the world along with the news of his sentence: 110 years in prison in a Colorado prison for having driven a cargo truck that lost its brakes. ; thereby causing a fatal accident in which four people lost their lives and as many were injured.

Since then, the enormous condemnation of the young Hispanic who was only 23 years old at that time has generated discontent in thousands of people in the United States and the world, including some celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Shakira, who raised their voices in internal days asking the governor from Colorado, Jared Polis, clemency for Rogel.

For his part, Polis has announced this Thursday that they would grant the defendant a 100-year reduction in his sentence, also leaving his remaining 10 years as viable for parole within a period of 5 years. A surprise measure that has been well received by Rogel and highly applauded by Kim and Shakira, who did not take long to react with emotion to the news on social networks.

“I am encouraged to know that when people come together, justice can still be pursued and we can all make a difference. I hope that we can continue to speak out wherever there is injustice in the word, because there is much and we are many.” I wrote about it Shakira on Instagram.

Kim had raised his voice in favor of Rogel Maderos since his sentence was announced in recent weeks. INSTAGRAM / @ KIMJARDASHIAN



Kim Kardashian shared a couple of stories to Instagram in which she thanked the governor of Colorado for acting. “Thank you @govofco for taking steps to reduce the Mederos Sentence! While your new sentence is ten years, you will now have a chance to go home in five years and be with your son and wife. This case was a clear example of why mandatory minimums do not work and need to be abolished. I am grateful to Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership in this case. ”

Kim also published Governor Polis’s letter to Rogel Aguilera. INSTAGRAM / @ KIMKARDASHIAN



“I think you deserve clemency for a number of reasons. You were sentenced to 110 years in prison, actually more than a life sentence, for a fatal act, albeit unintentional, ”reads a letter from the governor addressed to Aguilera Maderos, in which he is notified of the reduction in his sentence.