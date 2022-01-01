Rodgers doesn’t rule out surgery for his broken finger

Aaron Rodegrs, star quarterback of the Green bay packers, mentioned that he is still analyzing the option of having surgery on the broken toe in his left foot, with which he has been playing injured, according to an article published on the NFL.com portal by Kevin Patra.

In statements collected by said site, the 3 times Mvp of the NFL, mentioned feeling better, and that he will take advantage of his team’s bye week and then think about whether he is going to have surgery or not.

“Compared to this Monday and last Monday, I definitely felt better and the same between this Tuesday and last Tuesday,” Rodgers said. “I will continue to receive treatment. We hope to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be so small that it would not be something with which I would have to waste time,” said the player.

The Packers are leaders of the North division of the National Conference, with a record of 9 wins and 3 losses.

I’m not going to get lost at any time. We’re going to re-evaluate next week and make a decision… I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday, ”Rodgers said.

He wants to be for his team

When asked why he decided not to have surgery during this week in which his team will see no action, Rodgers commented the following.

“Surgery would immobilize the toe,” he replied. “That would be a problem throughout the season. It would prevent any further displacement. But it would immobilize the toe,” he said.

Rodgers lost just over a week to COVID-19But he only missed one game, to the Kansas City Chiefs, and has played since Week 9 with a broken finger.

On the season, Rodgers has 2,878 yards, 23 touchdown passes, and just 3 interceptions, completing 66.2 percent of his passes.