Robert Pattinson’s surprising physical change to play Batman | NewsNet

If we talk about Robert Pattinson, the first thing that comes to mind is the ‘Twilight’ saga, in which the English actor played Edward Cullen. In vampire movies the handsome Pattinson showed a slim body not too muscular, just like in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. It turns out that now, when playing Batman in the new movie ‘The Batman’ he showed a surprising physical change that has not gone unnoticed by the actor’s followers.

The new from DC Comics will hit theaters on March 4, 2022 but the first images of the film have already come to light. Quickly, both Batman fans and the actor’s have realized that something has changed in the 35-year-old … his muscles!

The London actor has transformed his body to play this superhero and now shows off muscles and abs from a movie, pun intended. This incredible physical change has not gone unnoticed by users of social networks, who have not hesitated to comment on their change in the network.

In the trailer for ‘The Batman’, published three days ago, Robert Pattinson appears shirtless and that is where fans have stopped to analyze the actor: “Ah, but Robert Pattinson was ‘too skinny’ to be Batman. clowns, “a Twitter user reacted to the comments that initially arose about Pattinson’s interpretation of the superhero role.

“It is obvious that Robert Pattinson is not a human mountain like Ben Affleck but I see him very fit. Also, he is an actor and this is going to show in his moments as Bruce. He is a superior cast. It reminds me a lot of how Christian Bale was in Batman Begins, “wrote another Twitter user.