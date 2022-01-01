Rihanna’s new genderless fragrance

A few days ago the singer shared via Instagram a series of photos in which we saw her with an asymmetrical cut, but the news was not her new look, but announced FENTY PARFUM, the first fragrance to develop under its own brand and the first product of the house that has nothing to do with foundations, highlighters and lipsticks to which we were accustomed.

This is not the first time that Rihanna has launched a fragrance, along with her record albums, the Barbadian also launched perfumes with sweet and citrus aromas, but they were distributed through third parties. There were more than three fragrances that the singer created and although several of them were a success, it seems that they do not compare with the new ‘mischief’ of the singer.

What we know about FENTY PARFUM:

Although little has been revealed about the new fragrance, we must tell you that from its packaging it is very attractive: a dark brown bottle with finely rounded corners that evoke a precious stone. Although its aroma has been a mystery, through the Fenty Beauty account it was revealed that in it you can find notes of magnolia, fruits and warm notes. The singer revealed that the aroma “is something like capturing my essence in a bottle.”