Rihanna returns to the haircut that makes her look sexier (and that is in super trend)

Seven years later, that is, in 2021, the singer returns to the haircut pixie, but this time in its shorter version, intense, sexy and with paraded ends. Don’t bother looking for it on your Instagram, since he has not uploaded his change of look to his social networks, but Rihanna was captured leaving the famous Giogrio baldi in Santa Monica, in the company of her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky sporting this transformation.

The 2021 pixie goes hyper short: Rihanna’s word. Getty Images

How to order the pixie from Rihanna to your stylist?

If this haircut It fascinates you as much as we do because it is easy to style, cool to wear in hot weather, sexy when exposing the neck and rejuvenating due to the effect. lifting that it brings, then we recommend you run to your trusted stylist and ask for a micro pixie.

If you are big-browed, you can go for Rihanna’s pixie with longer bangs. Getty Images

This is a cut that it does not go flush with the head, but it is not very long either; It is slightly prolonged on the sideburns and the fringe and has the edges paraded. The best? If you have dark hair you will not have to ask for any previous dye, since the original look of Rihanna is a pixie with ultra-black hair.

What faces does this look good on pixie?

In short, ovals, as it frames the perfect shape of the face, and squares too (in fact, Rihanna is this kind of face shape), as it highlights the rounded edges of the head and balances the sharp angles of the jaw and facial oval. Of course, if you love this cut and you have a round or diamond face, it is worth breaking the rules and showing it off with the best attitude!