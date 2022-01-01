Rihanna proved why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful singers on the campus. He falls in love with his fans not only with the success of his songs, but also that he has a privileged body and is not in a hurry to show it in Instagram.

Always when the end of the year comes the balance sheets, memories and what will happen next year begin. Rihanna I take advantage of these holidays not only to show his statuesque figure but also to remember his murdered cousin. Instagram was the social network used to make a very emotional post with his beloved family member.

Source: Instagram

On December 27 she was seen at Rihanna on Instagram with a very close position with her cousin that just seeing her causes anguish and sadness for her. It is worth remembering that his cousin Tavon was killed in a shooting 4 years ago.

But not everything is sadness for the American singer. This December 31 Rihanna He returns to the ring with his most sensual side with a great photo for Instagram. With more than a million likes in less than 4 hours, the star is seen in a room with black and white tones and underwear that highlights her image.

Source: Instagram

There is no doubt that all the colors you use Rihanna It fits him like a glove, but that light color of the underwear that you see on Instagram makes his fans go crazy. Those board clothes with her braided hair and on tiptoe leaves no doubt that the American singer is one of the beauties that the world of entertainment has throughout the world. Do not miss to look closely at the images.