Rihanna poses in lingerie to promote her brand | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Rihanna welcomes 2022 in lingerie, the singer delighted her followers of social networks by sharing a series of photographs in which shows her figure in underwear.

The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman appears in a sexy grape-colored outfit. It was in 2018 when the one born in Barbados launched her brand, after succeeding with a sportswear line and its makeup range.

Her lingerie brand has been praised for being inclusive when hiring women of all sizes and colors for your fashion shows. Although a few hours ago he released a video in which he shows a little of these outfits, the material has almost 3 million views.

A few days ago, Rihanna was declared national heroin by the government of your country and it was given the title of “excellent joust” as the country ceased to have Queen Elizabeth II of England as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in history.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even prouder people, we present you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said the Prime Minister.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your words and actions, do good wherever you go. God bless you my dear.” Rihanna raised his hand to his heart standing next to Mottley and giving thanks before walking off stage and briefly putting their arms over each other.

Before sitting down again, Rihanna greeted several people, including Britain’s Prince Charles, who was present at the ceremony. Recognizing Rihanna, Mottley noted that the pop star came from humble origins and was born less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where the ceremony was taking place.

He congratulated the singer for “command the imagination of the world through the search of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth. ”Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is currently working on her next album.