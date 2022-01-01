Rihanna and her new trend, see-through pants

6/ 6

Rihanna modeled one of her most colorful outfits during a visit to a supermarket, positioning herself as the new queen of spring by integrating a tropical green shirt from Céline x Tyson Reeder, which she wore open, as well as a denim mini skirt from Random Identities, which showed some pink boxers, sandals Amina Muaddi, sunglasses Versace, and clock of Cartier.

With this look, the famous also made it clear that Hawaiian-style shirts are not only for them, as they also stand out in the most feminine combinations, especially if they are worn in a relaxed (and open) way as she did.

Of these looks … which one would you like to imitate this season?