Ricky Martin wears heels on Rihanna’s runway

Ricky Martin makes the nets go crazy again by wearing heels on Rihanna’s flat catwalk.

Ricky Martin is considered one of the most handsome men and numerous times he has been a representative of luxury brands and featured on the covers of important magazines. His artistic career has led him to have worldwide success and today he is one of the most recognized and loved singers in Latin America.

To break stereotypes, Ricky Martin has broken the traditional “rules” when it comes to dressing, which is why he recently contributed to the show Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 by Rihanna, and her participation made her like a god: in heels.

Rihanna seeks to penetrate deep into the idiosyncrasy of the lingerie brand and also in the conception of a future where diversity shines at its best; with the participation of figures such as Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Daddy Yankee, Jazmine Sullivan, among others, the singer succeeded.

During her presentation, she sang the song ‘Que rico outside’, while Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens walked by, wearing leather shorts, a Rihanna brand silk robe and Bottega Veneta combat boots.

What’s more, It’s Ricky Martin’s first time on stage in heels, showing that you can also dance without losing glamor and, above all, that all the clothes are for everyone.

The photographs and captures of the content that you can enjoy on Amazon Prime Video went viral on social networks, which were driven crazy by the singer’s fabulous outfit, although, unfortunately, there were no shortage of haters who attacked the Puerto Rican.

Ricky Martin and his goal of breaking stereotypes is of the utmost importance, plus whatever he wears he looks perfect.