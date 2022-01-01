Releases 2022: Lady Di, Batman, Dumbledore, Mario and many more will arrive at the cinema

Film production companies are more encouraged to return to the billboard. A relative better control of the pandemic in the world has allowed us to dream that great titles that were delayed due to the health situation could finally reach theaters.

From that wave of premieres, we count on some of the feature films that will dominate the conversation in 2022. This includes well-known heroes, developers biopics, animations and the continuation of popular franchises.

The biopic of Lady Di, ‘Spencer’, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, the remake of Mario starred by Chris Pratt and the return of Doctor Strange will be in 2022.

Raw It was the debut feature with which Julia Ducournau attracted the attention of many festivals around the world. His second film, which is anticipated as a horror thriller and excesses, has enchanted critics and won the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Film Festival.

[ Estreno de ‘Voyage of Time’: Brad Pitt es la voz del universo en poético viaje por la humanidad ]

Kristen Stewart could sweep the awards season in this film directed by Pablo Larraín (No, Ema, Jackie). The actress plays Lady Di in this biopic, one of the most anticipated, and whose performance by Stewart has been described as “devastating.”

A man (Bradley Cooper) befriends a fortune teller (Cate Blanchett) to scam millionaires in this rehash of the film The alley of lost souls from 1947. This remake also features performances by Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins.

Alana Haim, one of the members of the musical band Haim, was surprised when her usual collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson (The Master, Boggie Nights, Phantom Thread) asked him to star in his new movie: a coming of age that happens in the California of the seventies.

Jared Leto stars in this film with which Sony plans to consolidate its own universe based on the Marvel comics about Spider-Man and his enemies. It is the story about a man who wants to heal a disease, and ends up becoming a vampire.

[ ¿Morbius, tres Spider-Man y Venom? Lo que nos hace pensar el nuevo tráiler de la cinta de Jared Leto ]

Agatha Christie achieved fame with her novel Murder on the Orient Express, adapted and liked by many. Now its sequel, Death on the Nile, brings a new thriller starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh, and with a luxurious cast: Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey and many more.

Robert Pattinson will offer a very different version of The knight of the night in this feature film by Matt Reeves, director remembered for the beloved trilogy of Planet of the Apes. Paul Danno, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jonah Hill and other prominent performers are part of the production.

Sonic verified in the first installment of the saga that he could be a true hero; now he must face that nickname in this new animated adventure, which has Idris Elba and Jim Carrey in the cast.

The saga Fantastic Animals, which recounts the events leading up to the Harry Potter chronicle that we all know, has in his new film a turning point: from this film he will detail how Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) created his legend and how he created the battle against the mighty sorcerer Gellert Grindelwald, who is played in this film by the great Mads Mikkelsen (replacing the displaced Johnny Depp).

[ Harry Potter, Ron y Hermione ¿juntos de nuevo?…el sueño de los fans podría cumplirse ]

With The witch Y The lighthouse, Robert Eggers garnered a huge fan base that today is eagerly awaiting his new title: a tale of revenge that features a luxurious cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe.

[ Esta fue la música que nos acompañó en el 2021 ]

Licorice Pizza, The Northman, Titane and Morbius are other releases expected for 2022. Photo: own design.

After the fever for Spider-Man: No Way Home, marvelitas clamor for the next great installment of the company. This new film is planned as a horror story, which will change the perspective that we all have on the hero Doctor Strange (again incarnated by Benedict Cumberbatch).

[ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Marvel quiere seguir siendo el rey, ¿lo lograŕá con este estreno? ]

Fox’s animated comedy series, Bob’s burgers, has garnered a good group of followers throughout the world, which is why the company decided to produce a musical feature film that will feature all the original voice actors of the Show.

It was 1986, Top gun was the film in which Tom Cruise became the protagonist of an incredible flight story and that told the story of an elite pilot academy that the United States Navy had created. So many years later it will have its long-awaited sequel with the same protagonist.

Chris Pratt and Laura Dern will star in the third installment of the franchise that was inspired by Jurassic Park, the legendary film by Steven Spielberg. The production has decided to reserve the main plot of the film, so big surprises are expected.

Pixar doesn’t want to stop squeezing its franchise from Toy Story andAfter the fourth installment of the saga, he returns to insist on his characters. Now it will be the turn of a solo adventure by Buzz Lightyear, voiced by the beloved Chris Evans.

In the first installment of Minions, we accompany the little yellow ones on their route through humanity in search of a leader. At the end of the film, they met Gru. For this new installment, the first paths they drew together will be recounted.

This is another of the most anticipated releases by marvelitas, in which many expect Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) to assume the powers of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The film also features performances by Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

The director Baz Luhrmann is a confessed music lover and with Elvis wants to pay tribute to the unforgettable rock and roll icon. Actor Austin Butler (The Shannara Chronicles, Zoey 101) stars in this biopic, in which veteran Tom Hanks also appears.

[ Elvis Presley: el hombre al que nadie puede resistirse ]

Tom Cruise returns to Top Gun, as does Zoe Saldana to Avatar and Natalie Portman to the Thor saga. ‘Lightyear’ will also be released. Photo: own design

The movie Shazam! He surprised by conquering a good world box office in 2019 and now he is preparing to enlarge his universe. The new story is about his enemy, named Black Adam, who will be played by the always charismatic Dwayne Johnson.

The director’s cut The Justice League Zack Snyder’s got many to regain hope about what is done in the DC universe. The friendly Flash, played by Ezra Miller, will finally have his solo adventure, in a film that will immerse DC’s heroes in the multiverse.

Although James Wan is a recognized director for the horror genre (let it be said by the saga The spell), the Australian filmmaker achieved with Aquaman an entertaining and well-received story. His work satisfied DC and Warner Bros., so they offered him to direct the sequel to this story, starring again by Jason Momoa.

Although the years have made it a controversial title, Avatar has a cult that haunts him, to the point that so many fans managed to convince James Cameron to offer a second part to the highest grossing story in cinema. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will return to their roles for this new trip to Pandora.

The most beloved plumber, an icon in the world of video games, will be adapted to the big screen again after the disappointing live-action 90s. For this version, which will be animated, Chris Patt is Mario, Charlie Day is Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong and Jack Black is Bowser.