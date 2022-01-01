Recommendations of books to read in 2022

We, as Sylvia Plath already said, can never read all the books we want, but we still love to go through the lists of literary recommendations to have the stories we will devour in the year on our radar.

So after reviewing several lists in the media and recommendations from booktubers we put together this list of 15 book recommendations to read in 2022.

We’d love to know which one you’ll start the year with!

Hamnet

Maggie O’Farrell

Asteroid Books

This is one of the books that in 2021 broke the hearts of many readers on this side of the world. In 2020, The New York Times He put it on his list of best books of the year and the effect continues.

In the novel, Maggie O’Farrell -Irish writer- tells the story of Anne Hathaway, wife of William Shakespeare, and the painful mourning over the death of one of her children, Hamnet, at 11 years of age.

This is not a biography, it is an imagined life filled with the pain of losing a child.

Exhalation

Ted chiang

Sixth floor

The tales of Science fiction of the American writer Ted chiang They will blow your mind with the topics they propose. In them there is technology, death and futures that we do not know today (although we feel them close, eh?), But that, at the same time, address fundamental human dilemmas.

Ted chiang is the author of the long story -or short novel- that inspired director Denis Villeneuve to shoot the film Arrival. This story is called “Story of your life” and it is part of another storybook entitled Stories of your life and others.

Paradais

Fernanda melchor

Random House

The Mexican Fernanda melchor She is a master at narrating a violent Mexico with a natural, raw, raw Mexican language. This novel tells the story of Polo and Franco Andrade, a couple of little snouts from completely different realities, who get into a fart (sorry, Fernanda would say so).

We spoke with Fernanda Melchor about Paradais at FIL this year. Read the entire interview, you will crave the novel more.

The will to change: men, masculinity and love

bell hooks

Washington Square Press

The feminist writer bell hooks -so, with a small letter- he died on December 15 and from that day on we wanted to remember the works that most marked us. One of them is The will to change: men, masculinity and love, published in 2004.

This essay written with intelligence, empathy and compassion explains the wounds that patriarchy also causes in men and how each one can choose a different path. From the first pages, when he begins to tell what his relationship with his father was like, we began to scream.

Pussypedia

Zoë Mendelson and María Conejo

Hachette

In 2017, the American journalist Zoë mendelson and the Mexican illustrator Maria Rabbit came together to create Pussypedia, the first encyclopedia on the pussy and the feminine sexual health.

Although this project lived online (and you can still refer to it), it is now a gorgeous hardcover book, mop illustrations, deeper research, and anecdotes from Zoë and Maria. Here we talk about vulvas, vaginas, clitoris, orgasms and stigmata are demolished.

For now, Pussypedia It is only in English, but it will be available in Spanish in the first semester of 2022. You can find it in bookstores.

The Midnight Library

Matt haig

DNA

This is one of those perfect books to regain the habit of reading or instill the love of reading in your friend, children, parents or siblings. The story revolves around a girl named Nora Seed, who begins to think and evaluate her life from a suicide attempt.

The Midnight Library It reads very quickly and inspires you to think: what would have happened to my life if I had chosen a different path than the one I took long ago?

Apparently we will see this story on film very soon and it makes all the sense in the world. When you read it you will understand why.

Pink grime

Fernanda Trias

Random House

We have seen this novel on different lists and we are already looking forward to it. The novel of the Uruguayan writer Fernanda Trias tells the story of a woman who survives an epidemic in her city, “a red wind.”

The incredible thing is that Fernanda Trías finished this novel before the covid-19 pandemic began, so reading it in pandemic times must be quite an experience.

You have to look

Anna starobinets

Impediment

Another of the novels that is repeated on the lists and that, according to the comments of writers and lovers of reading, takes your breath away from how painful it is.

The Russian writer Anna starobinets He tells what he lived in 2012: the pain that is felt when being pregnant and knowing that your child will not survive because he has a congenital malformation.

This novel sparked a controversial conversation about abortion in Russia and how women should live it alone.

Crossroads

Jonathan Franzen

Salamander Narrative

The most recent novel of the American writer Jonathan Franzen It takes place in the 50s and tells the story of a Protestant marriage that begins to have problems and wants to separate, but lives drowned in a time – and a religious context – that looks down on divorce.

So far we know that this novel is the first volume of a trilogy called “A key to all mythologies.” We’ll see.

The abysses

Pilar Quintana

Alfaguara

The last novel of the Colombian writer Pilar Quintana she won the Alfaguara Novel Prize 2021 and was also a favorite on literary lists and recommendations.

In The abysses, Pilar Quintana takes us into the life of Claudia, a woman who begins to remember what she experienced in her childhood in Cali, with an emotionally estranged father and a depressed mother.

It’s a very crude look at motherhood.

The power of the dog

Thomas savage

Editorial Alliance

Have you already seen the movie on Netflix? Nevermind, the book is worth reading Thomas savage because a good part of the story is omitted from the screen.

Although it was written in 1967, it is one of those works worth revisiting.

Liliana’s invincible summer

Cristina Rivera Garza placeholder image

This year, Cristina Rivera Garza gave us a painful, familiar and close book. Liliana’s invincible summer tells the story of her sister Liliana, a victim of femicide in the 90s.

The Mexican writer presented this book at FIL in Guadalajara and told how (and why) it took 31 years for this story to see the light of day.

Exquisite corpse

Agustina Bazterrica

Alfaguara

If you like dystopian stories, you will want to read this novel by the Argentine writer Agustina Bazterrica, who builds a world invaded by a lethal virus that leaves us without animals and forces society to resort to cannibalism.

Reality is turned upside down when Marcos Tejo, the protagonist, receives a woman raised to be food.

Fury

Clyo mendoza

Raft

The young Oaxacan poet Clyo mendoza He published his first novel in 2021 and the consensus is that it is extraordinary!

Fury is the story of Vicente Barrera, a thread seller who travels through towns in the desert, meets women, abandons them and has children everywhere. It is a powerful criticism of violence against women.

Minions

Antonio Ortuño

Foam Pages

When we met Antonio Ortuño with the novel Human Resources We decided to constantly track him down. This year, the Mexican writer published Minions, a series of 11 stories divided into Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow whose central theme is power relations.

The interesting thing is that Antonio Ortuño wrote these stories at different stages of his life, for many years; they were published in the mass media, he rewrote, republished and compiled them in this work.