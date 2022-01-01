Rafael Álvarez Cordero-The best medicines

This is my wish:

that you live all the days of your life.

RA Lamb

My dear old man: it is already January, we jump into a new year, we have the best wishes and projects in mind and the firm desire to bury the year that has already passed; Life goes on and a few days ago I was talking about the medicines we old people take, and the importance of knowing what we take and why we take them. What are the best medicines? Asked a friend, and reflecting I told him which are the best.

“May your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food,” he said. Hippocrates And he was right, and this is important at our age because doctors and friends limit us when we eat, “that no alcohol”, “that cheeses raise cholesterol”, “that meat affects triglycerides”, “that milk must be lactose-free ”, etcetera, etcetera, let’s be reasonable! At this stage of the game, 100 milligrams of cholesterol run our errands for us, let’s not forget that we are survivors, and that one of the pleasures of life is eating; We must enjoy food, eat reasonably, yes, but without the limitations that conservative doctors want to impose on us. Eating well is one of the best medicines.

“Don’t forget antioxidants”, someone who loves us well will tell us; Do you know which is the best antioxidant? Physical exercise !, be it simply walking, prevents oxidation and deterioration of bones, muscles and joints; Years ago, when a dear 65-year-old woman assured me that she could not exercise, I advised her to go around her dining room table! Then two, then three, and currently she walks three kilometers a day, and we have the case from Mieko Nagaoka, Japanese who learned to swim at 85 years old and won the 1000-meter freestyle championship at 104 years old! Without a doubt, dear old man, one of the best medicines is physical activity. What about the brain? What about the deterioration of the mind that comes with age? The best medicine is brain exercise, use it as usual, but even more so, with mind games, with chess, dominoes, crosswords, and now the multiple memory exercises that you can find on the internet. Going to the cinema or the theater, learning a language, playing an instrument, reading aloud, singing, reciting poems, the brain has such plasticity and capacity for regeneration that if we take care of it, it will last us a lifetime; One of the best medicines is definitely to keep stimulating the brain.

But … shouldn’t we take medicines? Yes, but you have to know how to take them, know what they are for, take them properly, review and discard medicines that are out of date, and think that they are only a help for us to live better.

And what is the best medicine? A dear friend asked me. The best medicine for our ages is a positive attitude, optimism, the joy of living every day, and for that, every morning, dear old man, when you wake up, look in the mirror and smile, smile because you are here, smile because you are alive, smile because that new wrinkle on your face confirms that You keep chiselling your face with positive thoughts and that is why your features are more beautiful every day.

In this brand new 2022, enjoy one more day, spend every hour on what you like the most, undertake that project that you had pending, call that friend that you have not seen for a long time, write that poem that you had in mind, search that record that reminds you of the person you love, savor that dish that you always liked, read that book that you had saved, go to the cinema or the theater, travel where you wanted to go and could not, live, live fully; is my wish for you and everyone you love, happy 2022!

* Doctor and writer