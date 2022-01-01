Put the batteries on because ‘Mare of Easttown’ is coming off and about to end

This week there was a turning point. Viewers who are watching the miniseries Mare of Easttown at the rate of HBO’s broadcast they were checked. It was the fifth episode. It was the classic episode of “you have to see it before they tell you” due to the amount of information that was given to the viewer and the ability it had to dislodge it, as if it were a season finale when in reality there are still two episodes to go. the history. And the advice is this: put your batteries if you are not watching the series with Kate Winslet because it is the series event this spring and there are only two episodes left. Is he Chernobyl of 2021, the series of the word of mouth, the series that you have to see.

The Mare of the title is a police detective played by Kate Winslet. He has a life that is not idyllic. His son committed suicide. Her husband rebuilt his life with another woman. Mare lives with a mother with whom he gets along, a daughter about to go to college, and a grandson that her daughter-in-law wants to take from her. As if this were not enough, there is no new information in a media case of a missing young woman when a teenage girl is murdered in the same town of Easttown. We had already commented on it.

With the fifth episode, the one that marks a before and after in the perception of the series and the courage of the text, the options of Mare of Easttown to sweep at the Emmy Awards. If Netflix believed that it had the winning game with Lady’s Gambit and its way of taking over television at the end of 2020, this policeman played by Winslet not only began to establish itself as a favorite in the category of best miniseries, but also jeopardized the options of Anya Taylor-Joy (not to mention that Jean Smart seems to have another Emmy in her pocket as the mother of the protagonist).

And, while the ability of creator Brad Ingelsby to plan the plot and character map or the success of Craig Zobel in contributing to the portrait of the characters, of Easttown and a people without hope (that future represented by youth does not stop dying or disappearing), a key factor cannot also be ruled out: HBO’s decision to broadcast Mare of Easttown week to week.

The series even works when it gets comical with Kate Winsley and Evan Peters, who plays his fellow investigative cop. Hbo

The sensation of the event and of the collective experience would not be as effective without this programming. Thus, the members of the public find ourselves at the same point in history, discovering the new clues at similar moments, changing suspects, surprising us with the new script twists (like the one last Monday that left us with a crooked ass). And the noise that viewers and the media cause translates into growing visibility and unstoppable word of mouth: in the United States, where HBO does reveal the audience data in its broadcast on the linear channel, every week there are more Mare-of-Easttown-addicts.

It is the power of a good story, of creating expectation each week, of satisfying the viewer each time (because not only do you have to plant hooks but also knowing how to solve the plots in conditions) and of giving the public an opportunity to live the experience in a community way. . For those of us who are aware of the broadcasts on the platforms, every Monday we have an appointment. And on May 31 the case ends. There is time to catch up. But above all, let’s watch out that spoilers will be everywhere that day. It’s what happens when you have an event on your hands.

