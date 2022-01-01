Physiotherapy, the engine of well-being, according to FisioClinics

A constant ailment can diminish the quality of life. Therefore, in order to restore or improve their mobility and physical well-being, hundreds of patients attend physiotherapy treatments.

This area of ​​medicine contributes to both rehabilitation and injury prevention. However, for positive results it is of the utmost importance to have a reliable medical center and a professional team prepared to provide adequate treatment for all types of injuries or pain.

FisioClinics offers one of the best physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Logroño and, soon, in Madrid. The center’s philosophy is the care and treatment of the patient focused on general well-being. In this way, it has professionals in physiotherapy, osteopathy, nutrition, physical activity, among other specialties that strengthen people’s health and resistance.

Advantages of physical therapy for well-being and health

Physiotherapy is a branch of medicine that uses techniques such as muscle release and joint mobilization to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of injuries or chronic problems that cause pain and immobility. In its execution, physical therapists can also use therapeutic modalities, such as applied heat, ultrasound, stimulation with electricity and physical exercises.

Among the most important benefits of physiotherapeutic treatment is the fact of helping to regain physical strength, flexibility and functionality of the body. This not only allows the patient to continue with daily tasks after an injury, but also reduces the risk of the injury happening again.

The method used by the physiotherapist is useful to solve any muscular, skeletal or soft tissue pathology such as ligaments and tendons. Due to the nature of the bruises that occur in some sports, it is a highly recommended area for the treatment of athletes..

Another notable benefit of physical therapy is that it is one of the least invasive procedures in medicine and with verifiable results. Even people who undergo it require limited or no use of medications.

Venues and techniques used at FisioClinics

The FisioClinics network of clinics has the most useful and advanced techniques in therapeutic medicine, including osteopathy, manual therapy, manual lymphatic drainage, kinesitherapy, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, Indiba, sports physical therapy, child physical therapy, invasive physical therapy (EPI, dry needling or neuromodulation) and many other techniques to help the patient with any physical problems they have .

In addition, unites other areas of medicine that influence lifestyle, such as nutrition and urogynecology. The evaluation carried out by the specialists looks for solutions or sustainable improvements over time, so that the treatment is completely personalized for each patient.

Currently, the network has 3 clinics, one in Bilbao, another in Palma de Mallorca and one in Logroño. Similarly, FisioClinics plans to open a clinic in Madrid in the near future. All sites demonstrate the same dedication focused on improving the health of the patient.