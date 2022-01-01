PHOTO: The last published image of the year from the Hubble telescope shows an impressive spiral galaxy

Detected by a hobbyist in 2014, it will be studied by the James Webb telescope launched into orbit last week.

A photograph of the galaxy NGC 3568 published on December 17 was the last image taken by the Hubble telescope and released by NASA in 2021.

The galaxy, located 57 million light-years from Earth, was detected in 2014 by a New Zealand amateur astronomer who spotted a supernova explosion in the area. “Dedicated amateur astronomers often make intriguing discoveries, particularly of fleeting astronomical phenomena like supernovae and comets,” notes NASA.

The data collected by Hubble will serve as the basis for the largest study of the galaxy with the help of the James Webb telescope, launched last Saturday. “Since the Webb observes at infrared wavelengths, it will be able to look through the gas and dust clouds in stellar nurseries and observe the budding stars within. The Webb’s excellent sensitivity will allow even astronomers to directly investigate the faint ones. protostellar nuclei, the first stages of star birth, “says the agency.

