Photo of Marcelo Ebrard with Joe Biden becomes trending topic

Mexico.- It goes viral Photography by Marcelo Ebrard smiling next to Joe Biden, prior to G20 meeting. On Twitter, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico shared a photograph where he appears accompanied by the president of the United States.

This October 30, 2021, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard became a trend on Twitter by sharing a photograph where the good relationship between US President Joe Biden and the Mexican official is evidenced.

After being published, the photography by Marcelo Ebrard and Joe Biden it reached more than 10,000 reactions in a matter of minutes.

Read more: Ebrard asks WHO to authorize Sputnik V and CanSino vaccines

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the G20 meeting on behalf of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and among the most outstanding highlights that he reaffirmed the position and demand of Mexico, that vaccines be approved internationally Sputnik V and and CanSino.

On the work trip you made Marcelo Ebrard Photographs were taken with distinguished presidents and prime ministers of different countries.

Another of the presidents with whom Marcelo Ebrard shared a photo, in addition to Joe Biden, is Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, who has very good relations with Mexico and who has even been invited to the National Palace in Mexico City by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, was another of the top officials greeted by the Mexican Foreign Minister during the G20 meeting. It should be noted that the meeting between the leaders and representatives of the world’s major economies was held in Rome, Italy.

Moon Joe-in, president of the Republic of Korea, was another of the world leaders with whom Marcelo Ebrard ended up sharing photography. Leader of a country with which Mexico has several trade agreements.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, was other leaders with whom the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico took a photo, with whom he also spoke about Mexico’s demand to authorize the Sputnik V and CanSino vaccines.

Read more: Loqueras de un loco: Vicente Fox responds to AMLO for sayings about feminists

The photo of Joe Biden with Marcelo Ebrard It was viralized more than anything by pro Fourth Transformation followers, who took advantage of the photograph to mock opponents of the current government, who have affirmed that there is a terrible relationship between the United States and Mexico.