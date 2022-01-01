Paing Takhon, the most handsome man in the world, is sentenced to prison

The popular Burmese model and actor Paing Takhon, who was recently recognized as the most handsome man in the world, was sentenced tthree years in prison for participating in the protests against the military junta that took power in a coup on February 1, according to your attorney.

Recently, his name sounded in other areas, since TC Candler named it after the most handsome man of 2021, surpassing personalities like Chris Hemsworth or Timothee Chalamet in a count where the actor appeared Alejandro Speitzer in 79th place above Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, Mario Casas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zac Efron.

Paing Takhon, sentenced to three years in prison

Last Monday, a court in Yangon found 25-year-old Paing Takhon guilty of inciting rebellion against the junta, the same charge that has been filed against hundreds of detainees by the military authorities.

According to the newspaper Irrawaddy, his lawyer, Khin Maung Myint, noted that the court decided to end the trial despite the fact that a witness from the prosecution did not appear for health reasons.

Instead of delaying the trial the judge asked the actor if he had participated in the protests against the coup and he answered yes.

The authorities detained Paing Takhon last April Taking advantage of the fact that he was ill and had time to change the place of the night to avoid the uniformed men.

Paing Takhon, who openly showed his support for dissent on social media, was part of the list of more than 100 public figures against whom the military junta issued an arrest warrant.

Paing Takhon, who had 1.2 million followers, his arrest is one of the famous faces of the entertainment world who have been arrested after the military coup.

Another arrested for his opposition to the military junta was the popular Burmese comedian and actor Zarganar, 60 years old and who had already been a political prisoner during previous governments of the military junta.

Burma has entered a spiral of crisis and violence since the military led by Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a coup that toppled the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi, currently under arrest..

In addition to peaceful protests and a civil disobedience movement, they have formed Civilian militias that have taken up arms together with the ethnic guerrillas that have been in conflict with the Burmese Army for decades.

After almost eleven months after the riot, The military junta still does not have complete control of the country despite the brutal violence used against dissent, which has caused at least 1,377 deaths and more than 8,200 detainees to date, according to the Burmese Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

