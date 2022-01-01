Oura Ring: the high-tech ring that the world’s richest people are wearing | Oura Health | health | celebrities | nnda-nnlt | TECHNOLOGY

Have you heard of the Oura Rings? Perhaps you have seen one of your favorite stars with a silver, black or gold ring that has caught your attention. It’s about the new device technological to measure health. Find out more …

These rings are used by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow or Prince Harry, as well as athletes such as Chris Paul or Shaquille O’Neal and Silicon Valley millionaires such as Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Larry Page (Google), Kevin Lin (Twitch) and Steve Chen (YouTube). Even sports leagues like the NBA bought thousands of Oura rings in 2020 to help monitor the health of their athletes.

Who sell them? The Finnish company Oura Health, which was founded in 2013 and which, by obtaining financing, was able to launch its first model in 2015. The second model of the rings arrived in 2018 already with the support of important investors and with the recent third generation of Oura Ring. it is being measured against the greats of the sector such as AppleWatch. A dizzying rise that came after the launch of Oura Ring 2 and the recognition that TIME magazine made it as one of the best innovations of 2020.

WHAT IS THE OURA RING AND WHAT IS IT FOR?

Oura Ring, like other “wearable” or wearable products, is focused on managing health. It collects information about the body, activity and rest of the person who uses it and; Unlike smart bracelets and watches, it does not have a screen to interact with the device, but the information is synchronized via Bluetooth with an “app” on the mobile and does not require charging every so often since its battery can last up to seven days in its latest version. Much more comfortable to wear and easy to use. In May 2021 Oura Health claimed to have sold more than half a million Oura rings.

WHAT ARE THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OURA RING?

It looks like a conventional ring.

It is 2.55 millimeters thick.

It weighs between 4 and 6 grams depending on the model.

The battery lasts up to 7 days.

Water resistant to a depth of 100 meters.

Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit “apps”, in addition to Oura’s own.

HOW DOES THE OURA RING WORK?

Oura Ring boasts of obtaining more accurate information about what is happening in the user’s body than devices that perform measurements from the wrist. As the company explains, when the sensors are placed on a finger, they are closer to the arteries than with other devices and their measurements are more reliable. To carry them out, it includes seven temperature sensors, an infrared PPG system, as well as green and red LEDs. Thus it can measure heart rate (daytime, during training, in real time), body temperature, sleep, restorative time (when the body is relaxed), blood oxygen level during sleep and even predicts the period thirty days in advance based on variations in body temperature.

All this data Oura translates into practical information that the user can use to stay active and improve their health. Thus, the “app” uses three main parameters to indicate to the user their physical state: Sleep, Activity and Preparation.

HOW MUCH DOES THE OURA RING COST?

This techno ring is available in two versions for $ 299 in black or silver and up to $ 999 with diamond cover. It should be noted that in Europe an exclusive edition is sold with a membership of 6.99 euros per month with full access to a special application.