Orlando Bloom airs his sex life with Katy Perry

The actor laments in an interview that he has little sex with his partner and explains the reasons

Orlando Bloom has spoken openly about his sex life with his partner, the singer, Katy Perry. The 44-year-old actor has given an interview to ‘The Guardian’ and has astonished his thousands of fans. “How often do you have sex?”the journalist asked him. Equally forceful was the interpreter’s reply: “Not enough, that I would like” and quickly added, that the main reason is that the marriage has other priorities since their first daughter was born in common, Daisy Love, in August of last year.

For her part, the ‘Dark house’ interpreter has not made any statement in this regard, although knowing her keen sense of humor, it is to be expected that she will make her own contribution to the controversial subject.

It is not the first time Bloom He speaks without qualms about his intimacies. In fact, in March 2020 he recognized in an interview for ‘Sunday Times’ that Before meeting the Californian artist, she had “too much activity”, something that affected him when it came to having long-lasting relationships with women. Therefore, and advised by a friend, he decided to reduce his sporadic relationships. So much so that he went without having sex for more than half a year. “It was crazy. I don’t think it’s healthy, I don’t think it would be advisable. You have to keep moving down there,” he joked.

On the other hand, throughout the recent interview with the British newspaper, the protagonist of ‘Firework’ also confessed who the love of his life is: “My son, Flynn (fruit of his relationship with Miranda Kerr), my daughter, Daisy dove, my dog ​​named Mighty and then, of course, my fiancee. “

Bloom has stated that the loss of his pet, who died after a coyote took him away, “was really painful & rdquor ;:” It taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be & rdquor ;, he has related to the aforementioned tabloid.

The actor and singer got engaged in February 2019 but due to the pandemic, they were forced to cancel their wedding plans. For now, both remain silent regarding the possible date of the link, although a few days ago rumors of marriage arose after Perry wore an engagement ring on her left hand, while on vacation in Hawaii with Bloom.

