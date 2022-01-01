Once upon a time in … San Fernando

It’s high school photo day in Sherman Oaks, one of thirty suburban communities that nest in the San Fernando Valley. The sun is shining bright on a sweet morning in 1973. Students line up to pose smiling, for just a few seconds, for the photo that will appear in the almanac in the center. Among them is Gary Valentine, a teenager who looks like a Beach Boys fan. The photographer’s assistant then goes upstream with a hand mirror for the finishing touches. She also wears tight white shorts. It is love at first sight. Except that Gary is younger and Alana is already 25 years old, a practically insurmountable distance. And yet they will meet for dinner. And they will no longer be able to separate, nor be together, until the film’s very exciting finale, which takes place in front of a theater where it has just been released. Live and Let Die , Roger Moore’s first Bond. The location – the El Portal cinema, in North Hollywood – is doubly moving seen today, when cinema as art, despite being at its peak, is in danger of death due to the desertion of an audience that prefers to stay at home hypnotized by the platforms.

Still from ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson has added a new masterpiece to a career that already features titles such as Magnolia (1999), Wells of Ambition (2007) or The invisible thread (2017), and he has done so by relying on two newcomers: Cooper Hoffman – son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, whom Anderson made the leader of Scientology in no less capital The master (2012) – is Gary Valentine, while Alana Kane is none other than Alana Haim, one of the three Haim sisters, who have a folk-pop group called, of course, Haim, of which Anderson has filmed a dozen video clips. The sisters, and even Alana’s parents, also appear in the film, improvising the character’s family, but here, unlike in the band, Alana, and her Jewish beauty a la Anjelica Huston, is the main protagonist.

‘Licorice Pizza’ is a love story that could be ‘The graduate’ of the 21st century

Surprising or not, Anderson has not entrusted the soundtrack to Haim, but to his regular collaborator Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, in addition to an impressive selection of twenty hits of the time, starting with the Life on Mars? , by Bowie, who catches us from the trailer. Licorice Pizza (premiere scheduled for January 14) is a party, a gift for the senses.

Paul Thomas Anderson, director of ‘Licorice Pizza’ Archive

Seconded by Michael Bauman, Anderson has also secured the photography direction of this elegy to the Mecca of Cinema, which adds to enormities such as Once upon a time in … Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino, 2019) or What hides Silver Lake (David Robert Mitchell, 2018), although in his case it takes us further north, to that San Fernando Valley which is one of the most peculiar suburban landscapes in the United States, because it is the residential periphery of Hollywood, in which it is It is possible to cross paths with such special types as actor Jack Holden (played by Sean Penn), inspired by the alcoholic and injured William Holden; director Rex Blau (Tom Waits), perhaps a distorted version of Mark Robson, who directed Holden in The Toko-Ri Bridges (1953), or the very real Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), a hairdresser who became a producer who, at that time, was dating Barbra Streisand, and would end up producing the version of A star has been born starring this. To curl the curl, Peters, owner of the rights to the work, had to be removed from the credits of the third version of the same film, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper in 2018, following a series of accusations of sexual abuse . Like it’s another goodbye gift a la Tarantino, Licorice Pizza it is full of nods to cinephilia.

Cooper Hoffman as Gary Valentine in ‘Licorice Pizza’ MSGordon

The world wondered what Anderson was going to do after such a British and unsurpassed film as The invisible thread, and what he has done is return to the origins. The future director was born three years before the summer of love of Licorice Pizza in Studio City, a San Fernando suburb in which, however, there is not a single film studio. As PTA already showed in the seminal Boogie nights (1997), the only industry that flourished there was porn, and Gary Valentine laughs at it when he sees an ad for Deep Throat (1972) in the newspaper. The Mikado, another of the mythical locations of Licorice PizzaIt was the first Japanese restaurant in the valley, and the hotel of the same name, also built by businessman Jerry Frick (hilarious John Michael Higgins), was already emerging under the closing rain of frogs. Magnolia. If Adam Sandler had a little problem in the bathroom at Le Petit Chateau, a French restaurant in North Hollywood, there are also French-speaking waiters in Licorice Pizza. In short, PTA has come home, and there are plenty of reasons to enjoy on screen this tender, beautiful, hilarious love story, which could well be The graduate of the 21st century, an absolute masterpiece and the best way to start this uncertain 2022 that awaits us.