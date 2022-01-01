No Nintendo first-party games ever made EDGE’s GOTY 2021 list and the community is scaled – Nintenderos

We bring a new and interesting list that is related in a somewhat indirect way with Nintendo. We are talking in this case of the titles named as the best of the year by the magazine EDGE.

As you know, this is one of the most renowned publications in the industry. For this reason it has been surprising that in his top 10 of GOTY have not included a single Nintendo first party game. Releases like Metroid Dread or New Pokémon Snap seem to have been completely ignored.

In the list we do find some games released on Nintendo Switch, including Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Dungeon Encounters, Monster Hunter Rise, Hitman 3 (cloud version on Switch), and Bonfire Peaks. We leave you with the complete list, much commented on in social networks:

1. Deathloop

2. Chicory: A Colorful Tale

3. Wildermyth

4. Dungeon Encounters

5. Forza Horizon 5

6. Monster Hunter Rise

7. Hitman 3

8. Bonfire Peaks

9. Returnal

10. Psychonauts 2

It is true that Metroid Dread and New Pokémon Snap were named as finalists in the Nintendo exclusives category (where the winner was Monster Hunter Rise), but the fact that neither of them appear on the list above has scaled the community. Many have questioned the list on social media.

