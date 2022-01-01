New Year 2022: Everything that awaits gamers in 2022: video games, series, services and more

Y just like that, we have finished another year of gaming. We have already done the relevant counts in general (If you look to the right of this text, you will see some checklists that we cannot leave out). Surely you have also done your count: how many games did you finish? Which one did you improve on? How much did you achieve? And once we’ve seen the past It is time to turn to the future.

What video games will come out in 2022?

At the end of November we reported a theory that was circulating on the Internet, in which it was mentioned that 2022 could be best year for video games since 2011, principally for the titles that will appear on the market and their quality. Just to mention the most anticipated ones (because there will surely be triple the number of independent games that will also come out next year), in 2022 we will see the premiere of:

God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Starfield, Gotham Knights, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Redfall, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Evil Dead: The Game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The King of Figthers XV, Splatoon 3, The Lord of the Rings Gollum, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Metal Slug Tactics and The Outlast Trials.

New on PlayStation coming in 2022

We know that Sony could not have its best performance during this 2022, mainly due to the lack of electronic components that would allow optimal sales of the PlayStation 5, but also for its games and services: no exclusive PlayStation game made it into the Top 5 of the platform’s best-selling games.

However, that could be about to change. This year PlayStation founded its games for PC, and with the launch of God of War for computers ushering in an era of simultaneous releases on both PC and PlayStation. In addition, it is expected that by spring 2022, the service will be released SPARTACUS (the tentative name it has so far) which is supposed to work very similar to Xbox Game Pass.

Series that will premiere in 2022

As part of the celebrations of the 20 years of life of Xbox and, consequently, of master Chief, during the Game Awards we got to see the first trailer of halo series what will be released for Paramount +, even though a specific date was not clarified.

Let’s not forget that The last of us receive a more than deserved serial adaptation on HBO Max with the performance of Bella Ramsey as Ellie and feel of the year thanks to The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, as Joel.

But in a slight deviation that is not exactly videogames, but that still binds us, they are all Marvel series premiering on Disney + next year: X-Men ’97, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Agatha: House of Harnkess, Marvel Zombies, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If …? (season 2), I Am Groot, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion.

Video game movies for 2022

During one of the best Nintendo Switch Online that we have lived, the official presentation of the voice cast was made for the animated movie Super Mario Bros., where we learn that Nintendo’s face received the voice of the guardian of the galaxy and professional velociraptor trainer, Chris pratt. The film will be released in December 2022.

But during this year we also learned that Epic games was planning to enter the world of videogames and, most likely, is that a Fortnite movie was among their plans. In 2022 we will know more about this topic, but we shouldn’t wait for a premiere next year… although who knows, Epic Games usually surprise us.

Of course, we also know that the movie of Uncharted is around the cornerFebruary 11, 2022) and that the adaptation of Ghost of tsushima It is still in the process of work.

What will happen to FIFA games in 2022?

This was the year of the great schism between FIFA and Electronic Arts, due to the obscene amounts of money that the soccer organization began to request for the license for official games. So the safest thing is that there will not be a FIFA ’23, at least not done by EA. But then?

Sure EA will continue to make soccer games, but under another name, while FIFA is looking for another developer who wants to make the game official. But with those fees, you are unlikely to find an interested study.

These are just some of the things that await us for 2022. Thanks to the boost received by the increase in consumers in 2020, we can see that the horizon looks very favorable for gaming and the world around it. From all of this, What do you look forward to most of the year that begins?