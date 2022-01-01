New leaked images of Starfield

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and surely one of the most praised titles of that year. Not only because it is the first new IP from Bethesda Software in 25 years, but because it promises to be a space Skyrim. And those are big words. With all this, the new title of the company, which will come exclusively to the Xbox ecosystem, has a hype through the roof.

A hype that does not stop growing as we learn more about the game and see images of it. Images that we receive from two sources: official, like the art that we brought you a few days ago, and leaks, like the ones we show you today.

New images show us what the exterior of our ship will look like in Starfield

In total we have three new images that show us the exterior of what will presumably be our spaceship in Starfield. These have been shared on Reddit and would belong to the well-known 2018 build of the game. A buil that has left us several images over the months and years and that of course does not have to be a representative image of the final game. Not surprisingly, between that build and the official launch the game will have spent four years, enough time to improve various aspects.





Starfield will arrive on November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Seriesx X | S and PC, in addition to being included in Xbox Game Pass at launch.