Netflix: the best memes for the departure of Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family

New year and new programming, at least that’s what they bring us first hand our friends from Netflix, who are one year older providing entertainment to millions of families through its platform, the number one in terms of content service by Internet it is about.

However, not everything is honey on flakes, the platform announced that two of the most emblematic series of recent years will stop broadcasting through its service from January 1 of the already close 2022.

In the options menu you can read how much Grey’s Anatomy as Modern Family, they will no longer be available from tomorrow, so you still have a few minutes left in 2021 to try to finish any chapter that you have pending.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the day by day of a group of doctors from the Gray Sloan Memorial HospitalFrom his routine in the operating room to his hottest secrets in his private life.

The series was created for Shonda rhimes, has more than 360 chapters and is globally recognized for getting rid of the doctors on its staff in the most tragic accidents and situations that we can remember.

Be it in a shooting, during a car explosion, plane accidents, among other “cuteness”, the series has marked an era and monopolized the reflectors of millions of users.

While, Modern family in which the Colombian appears Sofia Vergara, tells us the daily routine of the patriarch Jay played by Ed O’Neill, who is married to Gloria, played by the Colombian, who raises her stepson and lives with her two children as a result of her first marriage.

Both families will then carry out a series of situations that make us laugh, cry and scream.

Memes for his exit

Of course, the departure of two of the public’s spoiled series has generated an obvious topic of conversation among users of social networks, who neither slow nor lazy have shown their appreciation and dissatisfaction for the departure of both series as they know how to do, with memes and comments on social networks.

But don’t worry, starting this January 1st, both series will be available in the Disney Star + platform, so if you have this service you will not have to worry.

