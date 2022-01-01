Netflix: The 5 most anticipated Netflix releases in January 2022

January arrived and the Netflix premieres did not wait. Today begins a new year, and the most famous platform in the world, Netflix, unveils its new series, films, documentaries, anime and all the programs of various genres that entertain each member of the family at home in more than 190 countries.

Undoubtedly, the most anticipated releases on this occasion are the seasons of the new series, the new seasons that already offered a season, new films and documentaries that bring viewers closer to new stories.

Therefore, like every month, enjoy the selection of the five premieres of Netflix most expected for January 2022.

Rebel will be available on Netflix starting January 5, 2022. NETFLIX.



Rebel

This long-awaited youth series will premiere next January 5 on Netflix. The plot narrates the arrival of another generation to the school, Elite Way School (EWS), which is preparing to receive another generation of students, who to fulfill their musical dreams, while love and friendship flourish, must face a familiar enemy: The Lodge, a mysterious society that threatens to destroy their musical hopes.

In Rebelde participate Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente and Leonardo de Lozanne, among other acting artists.









Munich on the eve of a war

This interesting suspense movie will premiere on January 21 on Netflix. It is a film that takes place in 1938, when a British official and a German diplomat, two old friends who work for opposing governments, become spies and meet at a Munich conference. The aim is to expose a Nazi secret and try to avoid war in Europe. This feature film is based on the book by Robert Harris. Jeremy Irons, George Mackay, Jannis Niewöhner participate.

Neymar: The perfect chaos in January on Netflix. NETFLIX.



Neymar: The perfect chaos

It is a documentary that will premiere on January 25 on Netflix. The docuseries stars the acclaimed and criticized athlete around the world, Neymar da Silva Santos. Neymar is an internationally admired footballer, who has been besieged by the press. In this documentary, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant professional career. The docuseries includes interviews with great soccer stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckman.

I am georgina comes to Netflix in January. NETFLIX.



I am georgina

Is he reality show about the lifestyle of Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of the famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, which will premiere on January 27 on Netflix. It is an emotional and detailed portrait of Georgina Rodríguez’s daily life, which becomes a revealing look at the day to day of this woman who is a mother, model, dancer, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous footballers in the history of sport. Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivana Rodríguez participate.

Play at home in January on Netflix. NETFLIX.



Play at home

It is one of the new films that enters the platform, which will premiere on January 28 on Netflix. The funny and moving story is based on the real life of the New Orleans Saints coach.

Sean Payton is a well-known coach, who was suspended from the NFL. Now, Sean looks forward to reconnecting with your child and finds redemption by training his son’s hapless youth soccer team in a small town in Texas.

With performances by Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, among others. One of the producers is Adam Sandler.

