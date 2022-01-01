Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and Prime releases in January 2022

The main streaming platforms have prepared premieres of movies, series, documentaries and special programs for these holidays and early 2022.

Eternals (Disney Plus)

Movie – January 12

This film, from the new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally arrives on streaming platforms. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and starring Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, among many others, it tells the story of star beings that were created millions of years ago to save humanity from the Deviators

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max)

Special – January 1

A nostalgic and memorable special for Harry Potter fans, designed to celebrate 20 years since the first film was released: harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The cast that gave life to the story of the young magician meets again in the same facilities in which the eight films of the saga were filmed to remember old times and tell several behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

T3 Snowpiercer (Netflix)

Series – January 25

A new season of this dystopian series has arrived, based on a film by South Korean Bong Joon-ho, in which the world became a single frozen territory and in which the surviving humans travel in a constantly moving train, divided in ways strict by social class. For this season, the humans who go on the pirate train will try to reach the new Eden, a warm zone in the frozen land.

As we see it (Prime Video)

Series – January 21

This new series follows three roommates in their twenties: Jack, Harrison, and Violeta. The dramas of all young people of that age – their first jobs, love relationships, friendships, fights with family – are enhanced by the fact that all three are on the autism spectrum. The three main actors (Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien) are also identified on this spectrum.

The Last Duel (Star Plus)

Movie – January 19

The latest film from the acclaimed Ridley Scott is streaming. This film, set in 14th century France, tells the story of a woman who, despite pressure, does not remain silent and accuses the gentleman Jacques Le Gris, her husband’s best friend, of having raped her. Nobody believes her, but her husband decides to take action on the matter and accuses him before the king, who authorizes a duel to the death between them.

Rebel (Netflix)

Series – January 5

A whole generation of Latin Americans grew up in the 2000s watching the Mexican novel Rebel and singing the RBD songs. 18 years later comes a remake of the story in the style of a series Netflix, but with the same elements of the previous one: a group of young people, music lovers, who enter a very exclusive school where they will have to face the different dramas of adolescence.

S2 Euphoria (HBO Max)

Series – January 10

One of the most applauded series of recent years is back. Starring Zendaya as Rue, a recovering drug addict teenage girl in love with Jules, a transgender girl recently arrived in her city, she has managed to portray several of the problems teenagers face in this age such as drug addiction. , gender identity, love, sex and social networks.

The Last Big Scam (Prime Video)

Movie – January 14

This film, starring Robert de Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman tells the story of a bankrupt film producer who, in order to pay off his debts and improve his financial situation, decides to get into an elaborate and dangerous plan: to film a movie. western with one of the most careless actors in Hollywood, in order to murder him ‘accidentally’ in the middle of the recording to collect his millionaire life insurance.

Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures (Disney Plus)

Movie – January 28

A spin-off from the saga of The ice Age in which the possums Crash and Eddie end up falling into the lost world, the land of dinosaurs, under the ice sheet that populates the planet. There they meet Buck, the ‘immortal’ weasel, who will guide them through countless adventures. A movie for the little ones.

S4 Ozark (Netflix)

Series – January 21

The final season of this series arrives about a financial adviser who vows to launder an impressive amount of money for a Mexican cartel boss in order to save his family. In this latest installment, the Byrdes find themselves in the middle of a fight between cartels from which, surely, nothing good will come of it.

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Series – January 16

The new series, created by James Gunn, and based on the character of Suicide squad (2021) is the first to bring the extended DC Comics universe to television. The protagonist is a pacifist diplomat so committed to peace that he uses his powers to advance that cause. He is portrayed by John Cena.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania (Prime Video)

Movie – January 14

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Lightning’, goes berserk, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, and Johnny turns into a monster. In their new uneven bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers and an exuberant Johnny, Loving life like a monster, must band together and race across the world to find a cure before it’s too late.

The Golden Age (HBO Max)

Series – January 25

Julian Fellowes, the creator of the remembered Downton abbey, presents his new series on HBO Max based on the so-called Golden Age of the United States, when that country became a rich country at the end of the 19th century. The protagonist is Marian Brook, a young woman from rural Pennsylvania who moves to New York after the death of her father to live with her two wealthy aunts.

The Wasteland (Netflix)

Movie – January 3

There will also be a horror movie offer for the beginning of the year. One of the most anticipated is this Spanish film, directed by David Casademunt, which tells the story of a woman and her son, who live in a house far from the city and isolated from the world. But their family unit is soon shattered when a mysterious creature appears chasing them.

Spin (Disney Plus)

Movie – January 7

In this new Disney teen series, Rhea (a girl of Indian descent living in America) discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that combine the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. In the midst of that she falls in love with Max, an aspiring DJ, who rekindles her old fervor for music.

The Tender Bar (Prime Video)

Movie – January 7

This film, directed by George Clooney and based on the memoirs of JR Moehringer, tells the story of a boy who tries to fill the void left by his father, a bum who left him as soon as he was born, living with his uncle, who runs a bar in Long Island. It stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Daniel Ranieri.

The Afterparty (Apple TV)

Series – January 28

What could be a great party for the young students of a school, turns into a tragedy when one of the assistants is assassinated. The police try to find the culprit, while each of the attendees begins to remember and tell their own version of what happened that night.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix)

Documentary – January 25

Netflix continues to release documentaries that take an in-depth look at today’s sports figures. The new protagonist is Neymar, the Brazilian footballer from PSG, admired worldwide, besieged by the press and criticized by many for his attitudes on and off the field of play. In this case, Ney himself opens up to the public and talks about the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant professional career.

Volunteers: all for science (Disney Plus)

Series – January 5

A National Geographic series produced in Latin America. From common questions such as how cold can human beings endure? Why does it hurt so much to pull a hair out of your nose? Or why do mosquitoes attack some people more than others? A group of volunteers test the responses in their own body based on scientific experiments.

After: Lost Souls (Prime Video)

Movie – January 3

The third film in the saga based on the books by Anna Todd, which are a worldwide phenomenon. In this installment, the love between Tessa and Hardin is put to the test when she gets a job in Seattle and he refuses to accompany her and asks her to go to London together. As all that goes on, various family secrets come to light and fill his life with jealousy and hatred.