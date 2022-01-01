National Lottery Results December 31, 2021: What number fell in the MAGNO DRAW today, Friday?

Finally, one of the most anticipated celebrations for Mexicans arrived, the New Year’s party and, of course, the National Lottery could not be left behind on such a special night, which is why it has just carried out its Magno Draw on December 31, which already has a happy winner, then we give you the results.

The Great Draw No. 378 had a total distributable of 314 million 974 thousand 400 pesos in 4 series, including a Jackpot of 104 million and a main prize with a series of 26 million, while the cost of the chip was 120 pesos and the cost of the series or whole was 2,400 pesos.

What was the winning lottery number?

Through its social networks, the National Lottery has just announced the lucky winning number of the 60,000 small pieces participating in the draw on December 31.

The big winner is the chip with the number: 28888

Where to check the results?

The New Year’s Big Draw 2021 was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, this Friday, December 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

The live broadcast could be seen on the YouTube channel of the National Lottery, below we share the moment where the winning number is shouted.

You can also check the results on the institution’s social networks Facebook or Twitter.

The rest of the winning numbers will be announced on the official site of the National Lottery, starting at 11:00 p.m., CLICK HERE and you will be able to consult the complete lists of the winning numbers of the prizes of all the draws.

Remember that if you happen to be one of the winners of the Great Draw 378, you would have to claim your prize within the first 60 calendar days, which cannot be postponed. The delivery of prizes in kind and cash is carried out within a period of 45 business days, the National Lottery is who decides where the money will be delivered to the winner.

Congratulations to the winners and Happy New Year from the Binary Herald.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.