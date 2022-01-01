MIUI 13 for Pad, the update that will come to Xiaomi tablets

Although MIUI 13 has not incorporated great news for smartphones, Xiaomi has focused this new update to offer a layer of customization on Android that is integrated into all its devices. The great improvement comes for your tablets thanks to MIUI 13 for Pad.

Xiaomi wants that all your devices use an operating system that is transparent to the user It does not matter if it is used on a smartphone or tablet. That is why it has developed a version of its customization layer to make the most of its Xiaomi Pad 5.

Better integration and multitasking in MIUI 13 for Pad

MIUI 13 for Pad incorporates one as a great novelty the communication between mobile and tablet. In this way we can open an application on either device and continue using it on the other without losing information. And it will allow us a shared login.

This version of MIUI also improves multitasking. Now those users who use their Pad 5 to work will see increased productivity thanks to this improvement. We can have several applications open at the same time and available on the screen. Xiaomi has also promised that will improve the autonomy of our tablet thanks to the optimizations made in the system.

Your accessories will also be optimized thanks to this update. Now the keyboard will incorporate new shortcuts and the Smart Pen will add more functionality to its buttons.

This update will start arriving on the Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro from January in China. The rest of the users will have to wait a few more months.

