Michel Leaño dismisses this Chivas symbol as old and sends him to the bank

Michel Leaño would have decided to leave Jesús Molina on the bench.

December 31, 2021 · 3:29 PM

Chivas will live its last week of preparation for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, which will begin for the Flock when they receive Mazatlan at Akron Stadium next Sunday, January 9.

Marcelo Michel Leaño could have his starting eleven defined after the three preparation games they played during the preseason, and one of those who would not have a guaranteed place would be the captain Jesus Molina.

More news from Chivas: The player who does not want Carlos Vela in the National Team and would not go to the World Cup

Molina will turn 34 the following March and Marcelo Michel Leaño He would have chosen to give the team more dynamism, and as happened in the game against Necaxa, Molina would go to the bench to leave the responsibility of the half court in Sergio Flores, who would be the new captain of the team.

How long does Jesús Molina have with Chivas?

Jesus Molina renewed contract with Chivas in November, and it was extended until December 2022, so he would have to spend at least 6 months in the team to be able to negotiate as a free player to go to another institution in search of more playing minutes.

More news from Chivas: He considers Chivas the best in Mexico, but Amaury Vergara would never sign him