Mercedes surprises with an image of its F1 2022

Mercedes has chosen the first day of the year to awaken the curiosity of Formula 1 fans by posting a preview of his 2022 car on their social networks. The image is simply accompanied by the words “New year. New Me-rcedes”.

The Brackley-based team, which was recently the first to show off its engine start-up for the upcoming season, is back ahead again now with this post of its future car.

In the image it can be seen that the Mercedes car, which has no sponsors and simply has the star on the nose and the halo, is close to the prefigurations presented a few months ago by Formula 1, but also shows the first differences with the concept imagined by the technical heads of the category.

Characteristic of this new generation of cars, the appendages on the front wheels are logically distinguished, as well as the particular shape of the rear spoiler. The pontoons and air box are also shaped differently than what we have seen so far.

In 2022, F1 cars will be designed on the basis of an entirely new set of rules, designed to improve racing and reduce differences between teams. These cars will have less downforce, offset by a return to ground effect with the presence of Venturi tunnels under the flat bottom.

So far no team has announced a precise date for the presentation of its new car. Pre-season testing will take place in two stages starting in late February, with three days of testing in Barcelona and another three days in Bahrain, before the season opens at the same Sakhir circuit on March 20.

After two seasons using a black livery to highlight its fight against inequality and racism, there are also rumors that Mercedes could return to its traditional silver color in 2022, according to the German newspaper. Bild this week. The team of Toto wolff will feature seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and newcomer George Russell.