Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly team up in Christmas pajamas

Ads

More on: megan fox Megan Fox tries to hide her plump pout after visiting plastic surgeon Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox attends a party chained by her Machine Gun nails Kelly once stabbed herself trying to impress Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly dumps Megan Fox, takes daughter from 2021 AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holidays with a sleepover for two.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old rocker took to TikTok to share a silly clip of the couple standing in front of their Christmas tree while wearing festive silk nightwear.

Fox, 35, wore a red feather-trimmed Nadine Merabi ensemble ($ 200), unbuttoned, of course, to give her a peek at her black bra underneath, while MGK coordinated in forest green pajamas with white trim. Matching pink Santa hats finished off her Christmas looks.

In the clip, we see the “Papercuts” singer kicking off a spirited round of Bop It, only to ruin the recoiled toy by hitting him a little too hard on his butt.

“You broke it!” One of Fox’s sons can be heard exclaiming in the background, as the actress blankly replies, “Why?”

“Break it up, I mean bop,” Kelly captioned on her TikTok, which has already racked up more than 17 million views and counting.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrated Christmas together in matching silk pajamas. Machinegunkelly / Instagram; Getty His night had a downside when MGK ‘hit’ him a little too hard.machinegunkelly / Instagram; Getty

While the couple may not be the best at nostalgic audio games, they clearly cemented their sexy couple style this year.

In addition to wearing black at the Billboard Music Awards (a barely cut out dress for Fox, a painted tongue for MGK) and turning red hot at the September VMAs, they’ve sported plenty of his and hers manicures, even showing off at a party. earlier this month chained by fingernails.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the launch of nail polish brand MGK with chained manicures. Getty Images for Machine Gun Kel

“I’m very influenced by everything she takes out of her closet,” Fox told Kelly’s Post in September, adding that her boyfriend “always wears something crazy.”

“I have not seen two grown people combine their outfits in this way,” he continued. “There’s a fun element that people may have missed… You know, we’re not too serious.”

That is sure.

Ads