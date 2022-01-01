Marvel: Will Robert Downey Jr. appear on the ‘Ironheart’ series? | Disney Plus | UCM | MCU | Iron Man | SPORTS-PLAY

Before closing the year 2020, Marvel studios shared in an online conference all the series and movies that they plan to release as part of phase 4 of the Avengers Cinematic Universe. The series will premiere exclusively on Disney plus and movies will be waiting for theaters to open.

This is how the Marvel Studios premiere calendar was left from 2021 to 2023

WandaVision – January 15, 2021

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – March 19, 2021

Morbius – March 19, 2021

Black Widow – May 2021

Loki – mid 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – June 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – July 7, 2021

What If …? – first half of 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Ms. Marvel – late 2021

Hawkeye – late 2021

Spider-Man 3 – December 17, 2021

She-Hulk – early 2022

Moon Knight – early 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Black Panther II – July 8, 2022

Blade – possibly October 7, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – November 11, 2022

Armor Wars – 2022

Ironheart – 2022

Secret Invasion – 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 2023

Fantastic 4 – 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 2023

One of the most anticipated series is ‘Ironheart’. This is the production that will show the inheritance that Iron Man left in the UCM. Recall that so far there are two characters who could wear the Iron Man metallic suit.

The first is undoubtedly Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter. In Avengers: Endgame it was seen that Rescue’s suit was already finished and weeks after its premiere it was announced that Pepper Potts will not return to the big screen. Everything is being ready for the appearance of the daughter of Iron Man.

Another character who could wear the armor is Harley Keener, a character played by Ty Simpkins. He appeared in Iron Man 3 and received various gifts from Stark; in turn, he was present at his funeral.

Despite this, it has been confirmed that Riri Williams joins the MCU as Ironheart, Stark’s true successor. After Tony’s death, this genius leaves his mind recorded in software and becomes an artificial intelligence.

It is he who accompanies Williams in his new adventure. Robert Downey Jr. could voice him just like Paul Bettany, he played Jarvis for many years.

