Marvel: Will Robert Downey Jr. appear on the ‘Ironheart’ series? | Disney Plus | UCM | MCU | Iron Man | SPORTS-PLAY

Marvel: Will Robert Downey Jr. appear on the 'Ironheart' series?
Before closing the year 2020, Marvel studios shared in an online conference all the series and movies that they plan to release as part of phase 4 of the Avengers Cinematic Universe. The series will premiere exclusively on Disney plus and movies will be waiting for theaters to open.
This is how the Marvel Studios premiere calendar was left from 2021 to 2023
- WandaVision – January 15, 2021
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – March 19, 2021
- Morbius – March 19, 2021
- Black Widow – May 2021
- Loki – mid 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage – June 2021
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – July 7, 2021
- What If …? – first half of 2021
- Eternals – November 5, 2021
- Ms. Marvel – late 2021
- Hawkeye – late 2021
- Spider-Man 3 – December 17, 2021
- She-Hulk – early 2022
- Moon Knight – early 2022
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022
- Black Panther II – July 8, 2022
- Blade – possibly October 7, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 – November 11, 2022
- Armor Wars – 2022
- Ironheart – 2022
- Secret Invasion – 2022
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 2023
- Fantastic 4 – 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 2023
One of the most anticipated series is ‘Ironheart’. This is the production that will show the inheritance that Iron Man left in the UCM. Recall that so far there are two characters who could wear the Iron Man metallic suit.
The first is undoubtedly Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter. In Avengers: Endgame it was seen that Rescue’s suit was already finished and weeks after its premiere it was announced that Pepper Potts will not return to the big screen. Everything is being ready for the appearance of the daughter of Iron Man.
Another character who could wear the armor is Harley Keener, a character played by Ty Simpkins. He appeared in Iron Man 3 and received various gifts from Stark; in turn, he was present at his funeral.
Despite this, it has been confirmed that Riri Williams joins the MCU as Ironheart, Stark’s true successor. After Tony’s death, this genius leaves his mind recorded in software and becomes an artificial intelligence.
It is he who accompanies Williams in his new adventure. Robert Downey Jr. could voice him just like Paul Bettany, he played Jarvis for many years.