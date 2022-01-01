Marvel Cinematic Universe: the most anticipated releases of 2022

The year 2022 will continue with the liked Marvel Cinematic Universe, a space where all the superheroes of the franchise converge and share adventures and action.

After 2021 with movies like Black widow, Eternals And of course, Spiderman: No Way Home; as well as series such as WandaVision, Loki or Hawkeye, 2022 will have much more material for lovers of Marvel, and here we tell you the most anticipated and their release dates.

Morbius

The winner at Oscar Jared Leto joins Marvel productions, although not the Cinematic Universe (at least, at the moment). And it is that he will star Morbius, which will be released in theaters on January 20, but is a Sony Pictures production, so, at the moment, it is not canonically considered. However, it is hoped that it connects with the sagas of Spiderman by Tom Holland and Venom by Tom Hardy. And why not? We could see it crossing over with more sagas later.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After 2021 where Dr Strange was key in the plot of Spiderman: No Way Home, the second starring movie will arrive for Benedict Cumberbatch, where characters such as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) appear in the well-known trailer for the film, which arrives on May 5.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Without a doubt, Chris Hemsworth, better known as Thor, is one of the most beloved characters of the franchise. Now, he will star in the fourth film of his character in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens next July 8. From what little we know so far, Christian Bale, who has been Batman for DC, joined the Marvel Universe as a villain.

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse (part 1)

Miles Morales is back in Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse (part 1), a film that will serve as a sequel to the Oscar winner Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse. We already got a first look at the new animated film, which promises great things after the shock of the first part.

Black panther : Wakanda Forever

There is no doubt that one of the most emotional moments of 2022 looks to be the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, because during 2020 the person who starred in the first Black Panther movie, Chadwich Boseman, died. But nevertheless, Marvel already has a date for its premiere and it will be on November 11 when it opens.

Ms. Marvel

One of the series that will come to Disney Plus will be Ms. Marvel, a series that will be starring Iman Vellani, will introduce a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that will arrive in the last quarter of 2022; that is, between October and December.

Caov