Mark Wahlberg DETESTED Eminem for this outrageous reason

It is well known that the renowned American hip hop artist, Eminem, He is prone to get involved in lawsuits both with artists from his environment, as well as with other characters belonging to the industry. From Lady Gaga Until Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper has not restrained his pen when making fun of the appearance of certain singers or recalling the humiliating events of others.

Slim Shady not only stands out for his sagacious bars that slide easily in the rhythm of his melodies and his countless singles that have reached the top of the playlists in many countries, he has also been noticed thanks to the problems he has had with different rappers and artists.

When Em was still at the dawn of his career with his debut album ‘The Slim Shady Lp’, he showed the world the brutality of his lyrics with songs like ‘Brain Damage’, ‘Role Model’ and ‘I’m Shady’, so music related shows were eager to have the provocative blonde on their show.

As expected, TRL, the most watched MTV program at the time, invited the artist to their show, where in addition to conducting an interview with the singers, a ranking of the ten most listened to songs of the moment was made. In the same transmission, Mark Wahlberg He was invited to promote his new movie ‘The Corruptor’.

As the interview progressed, the tension between the two artists was notorious; however, no confrontation occurred. Later the actor confessed that before going out in front of the camera he had requested that they not call him ‘Marky Mark’, which used to be his rapper name. A year later, when Eminem released his album “The Marshall Mathers LP”, the lyricist would make reference to the nickname in his song ‘Drug Ballad’.

“Back in time when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark,” he intoned at the beginning of the song. However, he did not limit himself to targeting the Hollywood actor and in the same way he launched a pang at his brother, Donnie Wahlberg and his boyband at that time with the lyric “New Kids on the Block suck pure garbage, boy and girl bands they make me sick. “

However, years later both artists would confess that the beef was over and they were on good terms. “I did not give him credit for his talent several years ago because he was a hater and he was a better rapper than me. I think this is the first time that I admit it in public, but it was very evident,” said the actor in a video made for GQ .

