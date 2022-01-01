Manchester City player is robbed at home and injured

Four thieves broke into Joao Cancelo’s house last night in London. Photo: Instagram

The Portuguese of Manchester City, Joao I cancel, was attacked and was slightly injured when they broke into his house last night, as the player announced this Friday in one of his stories of Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I have been attacked by four cowards who have hurt me and tried to hurt my family”, The 27-year-old defender pointed out on the social network, posting a photo in which he appears with a three-centimeter wound above his right eyebrow.

The Portuguese player recounted what happened last night. Photo: Instagram

“They managed to take all my jewels and they have left my face in this state,” said the full-back, who had won the day before with his team at the Brentford field, in London (1-0), with which the City consolidated his leadership in the English Premier League.

“I don’t know how there are people with so much evil”, wrote. “The most important thing for me is my family and, fortunately, it is fine. And I, after overcoming many obstacles in my life, will overcome one more, firm and strong, as always ”.

The player has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with your partner Daniela machado, also Portuguese.

The thieves were able to flee and the police have opened an investigation. For his part, Manchester City He expressed his support for his player in a statement.

“We are shocked and outraged by the fact that Joao Cancelo and his family were victims of a robbery at their home tonight, during which Joao he was also attacked, ”the club reported in a statement. “Joao and his family are supported by the club, and he is helping the police with the investigations of this serious matter.”