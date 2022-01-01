Magno New Year’s Draw 2022: results, winning numbers and how to collect the prize in Mexico | Forecasts | CDMX | Edomex | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

The year 2021 is getting closer and closer to the end and for next year, many will try their luck in different activities related to their daily events in order to obtain greater profits. The opportunity to participate in the 2022 Magno Draw which is organized by the National lottery. 2022 will arrive and this also means a great opportunity for professional and economic growth.

In fact, this time it will be dedicated to this festival to remember the tradition of closing a cycle and starting a new one in the best way, as Yuriria Estela Robles Aguayo, deputy manager of the National Lottery, emphasized that they hope that the last draw of 2021 will bring “ fortune and hope to Mexican families ”who, unfortunately, lost a loved one due to the pandemic.

New Year’s Big Draw 2022: results, prizes and numbers for Friday, December 31. (National lottery)

When will the Great Draw take place?

The Magno Draw will be held next Friday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. The event will take place in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery located at Avenida Paseo de la Reforma number 1, Colonia Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc City Hall.

You can also see the broadcast live through the official channel of the National Lottery on YouTube.

How to take part?

The Great Draw No. 378 awards a TOP PRIZE of 104 million and also a main prize with a series of 26 million. The cost of the fraction or little piece is $ 120.00; while the cost of the series or whole is $ 2,400.00.

According to the official page for the 2022 Magno Draw, the cost of the tickets are these:

The cost of the fraction or little piece is 120 pesos.

The cost of a series (20 pieces) of the Great Draw is 2,400 pesos.

The cost of two series (40 pieces) of the Great Draw is 4,800 pesos.

The cost of the three series (60 pieces) of the Great Draw is 7,200 pesos.

The cards can be obtained in the different outlets of the National Lottery distributed throughout the metropolitan area.