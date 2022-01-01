MacGyver may have been canceled in early 2021, but one of his stars remains on the rails, as he will appear in season 4 of the CBS crime drama Magnum PI. We will tell you who it is.

December 31, 2021 23:31 hs

Magnum PI, the successful reboot of the famous’ 80s series that kept Tom selleck, currently airing its fourth season through the broadcast network CBS. Planning to return early in 2022, in one of the next episodes, fans will be able to see one of their favorite stars again.

MacGyver: The drama star to join the cast of Magnum PI season 4

It is confirmed that the cast of season 4 of Magnum PI will be joined by one of the actors from the canceled series Mcgyver. The Magnum resurgence, is starring Jay hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator who solves crimes in Hawaii.

In an upcoming episode to air in March 2022, Hernández’s private investigator will team up with a new character that MacGyver fans will likely recognize, according to information released by TVLine this week.

According to the report, it was revealed that the star Levy tran, known for portraying Desi Nguyen in MacGyver, will appear in Magnum PI as an independent character named Tia Min, the bodyguard of a powerful crime lord, to whom he will be potentially loyal.

At Magnum PI, Tia will also follow her own plans, which will be revealed in due course, says TVLine in its review. So fans of the CBS series Magnum PI will be delighted to see the private investigator and Tia working together as their interests will temporarily align with those of the crime boss.

In addition to her role in Levy MacGyver, Tran is known for her roles in Shameless Y The Haunting of Hill House. His next film will be opposite Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in the next part of the hit action saga, The Expendables 4.

Let us remember that Together with Hawaii Five-0, Magnum PI and MacGyver exist in the same fictional universe known as Lenkov-verse by the name of the creator of the three programs, Peter M Lenkov. However, as of yet there is no word on why Levy Tran is coming to Magnum PI and if he will be staying for a long time or will only appear in a handful of episodes.